It will be dry through this coming Memorial Day Weekend, with abnormally warm temperatures in the 90s to around 100 degrees far West Saturday and Sunday. Normal high temperatures are between 85 to 90 degrees for most.

It will become more humid as well, though gusty southerly winds 15 to 25 mph should help some. No rainfall is anticipated, so if you’re planning outdoor activities, you’re in good shape. Just remember to stay hydrated with water or water-based drinks!