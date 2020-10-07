Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Wednesday night will be mild and dry, with temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Thursday will be warm and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. There will be more clouds down in the Brazos Valley with a 20 percent chance of rain due to the outer bands of Hurricane Delta.

Friday will be a little cooler, with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. The Brazos Valley will once again be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of isolated showers throughout the day as a result of Hurricane Delta.

The weekend will be dry and seasonal with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.