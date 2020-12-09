Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Thursday will be a warm and muggy day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Cloud cover will increase Thursday night, and rain chances will increase after midnight.

A cold front will then sweep through Central Texas and bring cooler weather and rain to the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers and storms in front of the cold front. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will fall down into the 50s this weekend, with lingering showers possible in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Isolated showers will then return to Central Texas. Highs will be in mid 50s.