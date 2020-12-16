Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Thursday will start off chilly, with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the lower to mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Isolated showers are possible after midnight as a cold front moves through the region.

Saturday will be cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s. Skies will clear as we head into the afternoon and become mostly sunny by the evening.

The rest of the weekend will be cool and sunny, with highs in the lower 60s.