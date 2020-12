Thursday will start out chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Christmas day will start out in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.



The weekend will be warmer with highs returning to the upper 60s on Saturday and then the lower 70s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend.