Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Chilly weather returns to Central Texas on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s in the morning, with a chance of snow in far west counties. Most of Central Texas will only see a cold rain on Thursday, but some areas west of Interstate 35 may see a freezing rain Thursday night. Highs will only be in the 40s.

New Year’s Day will be sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 40s, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Saturday will be warmer, with highs returning to the lower to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

The quiet weather will continue for the rest of the weekend into the work week. Highs will gradually warm up into the mid 60s by the middle of the week.