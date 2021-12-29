Warm weather will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows Thursday night will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Winds will be generally from the southwest or south 5 to 15 mph.

The last day of 2021 (Friday) will be warm with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The best storm chances will be in the evening and overnight hours with a potential for a few strong to marginally severe storms generally north of the I-20 corridor.

Highs Friday will range from the upper 60s to around 80. Lows Friday night will be mainly in the 40s and 50s.