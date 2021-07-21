Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Weather
Posted:

As an upper-level low pressure system continues to slide to the west, this will increase our rain chances through Thursday, with only a 30 percent chance for Thursday afternoon.

Hot and dry conditions, more typical of late July, return to North and Central Texas this weekend and into early next week. Daytime high temperatures will heat up into the upper 90s, with some locations potentially reaching triple digits. Max heat index values or “feel-like temperatures” are expected to approach or even exceed 105 degrees. 

