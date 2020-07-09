Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We have been talking about this over the last several days and it’s almost here – the HIGH HEAT! If you think today was hot, 96 degrees, and it was, it’s only going to get hotter.

The triple-digit highs start on Friday and go through next week. The heat index values will be even hotter! The National Weather Service has already put out a Heat Advisory for Central Texas starting Friday and running through Saturday evening. Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees. There is also a good chance the advisory will get extend into Sunday and next week.

Stay hydrated, find a cool place, and check on the children, elderly and pets.