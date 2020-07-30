Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Partly cloudy and quiet tonight with any shower activity well to our southeast in the Brazos Valley. Lows only dropping to the upper 70s.

Hot and humid on Thursday, with highs climbing to the upper 90s. Our heat index values will be topping out in the lower 100s.

On Friday, a rare July cold front will move in late in the day and bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the middle 90s.

By Saturday, slightly cooler air is here with highs in the lower 90s.