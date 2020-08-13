Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Heat index values are expected to exceed 105 degrees across a good portion of the region over the next few afternoons.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday, and may eventually be extended through the end of the week. Remember to take frequent breaks if planning outdoor activities, and be mindful of those who are vulnerable to heat related illnesses.

Also, keep yourselves and your family and pets hydrated and cool.

