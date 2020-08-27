Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane, and is the first major hurricane of the Gulf of Mexico during the month of August since Harvey in 2017. 

Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border tonight (shortly after midnight) as a major hurricane. It will bring catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and widespread flash flooding over portions of southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas. 

Right now the track looks to stay east of Central Texas, with a only a 30 percent chance of showers and isolated thunders here, but this could change. Stay tuned.

