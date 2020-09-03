Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The Flash Flood Watch continues overnight, as more pockets of heavy rainfall are possible.

Highest rain chances shift to our region tonight from out west. The ground is near or at saturation across much of the area, so runoff will occur faster and cause flooding concerns. Otherwise, plentiful cloud cover and rainfall tonight will keep low temperatures in the middle 70s.

Right now, most areas have seen three to six inches of rain, and there will be an additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches possible by Thursday.

Highs once again will be below normal on Thursday, with readings in the middle to upper 80s.