Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will begin to make its way through Central Texas tonight! Widespread showers and some pockets of heavy rain are expected through the evening and night, with areas along and west of Interstate 35 seeing the heaviest. This may lead to localized flooding overnight.

The cold front should slowly move east overnight, and you can expect falling temperatures behind the front.

By Thursday, the front will be to our east taking most of the rain with it. Our rain chances will be the highest in the morning, then fall to 30 percent in the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the 70s Thursday, with the 80s returning on Friday.