Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for most of Central Texas throughout the evening and night. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible with these storms, but no severe weather is expected tonight. Winds will continue to be northerly and light, with partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours.

Thursday will continue with isolated to scattered showers and storms for a good portion of our region throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Lesser chances of storms will be possible in the evening hours, as well. Winds will be from the north and northeast around 5-10 MPH, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.