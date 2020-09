After a day of overcast skies, tonight will turn partly cloudy across our area. Lows will drop to the low to middle 60s.

Thursday will start off with partly cloudy skies, but turn mostly sunny by noon – with afternoon highs climbing to the lower 80s.

Sunshine and warmer weather is on the way for the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Have a great night!