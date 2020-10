Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving through, the clouds will be on the increase and high temperatures will only be in the low to middle 50s tomorrow.

By Friday and through the weekend, high pressure moves in that will give us mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Right now, Halloween looks high and dry – with temps in the 60s.