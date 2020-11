Above-normal November temperatures continue on Thursday, with highs climbing well into the 70s. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 MPH.

Nice weather will continue across Central Texas this weekend, with lows in the 50s to upper 40s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances return early next week, with the arrival of an upper-level system and cold front. At this time, the front and best rain chances are expected on Tuesday.

Severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Have a great night!