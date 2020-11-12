Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Breezy south winds return Thursday, with partly sunny and warmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Moisture and clouds increase Thursday night, with a few sprinkles or light showers late and continuing through Friday morning across parts of Central Texas. Lows Friday morning will be mostly in the 50s.

A cold front will sink through North Texas, but stall near, or just south of Interstate 20. It will be brisk and cooler across North Texas – but warmer across Central Texas, with southeast winds and highs 75 to 80 degrees.