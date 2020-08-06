Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Wednesday night will be warm and humid, with temperatures falling down into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with highs hovering around the century mark. A few passing clouds are possible in the morning, but skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with highs in the triple digits once again. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s and feel-like temperatures above 100 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny through next week.