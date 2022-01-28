Returning southwesterly winds will lead to a quick warm up this weekend, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. There is no chance for rain over the weekend.

An upper low will bring showers to the area on Monday. The greatest rainfall totals are expected to be in Central and East Texas, with rain chances tapering off to the northwest. Isolated storms are possible mainly over Central Texas. Severe weather is not anticipated. High temperatures will generally be in the 60s.

The early part of the week will be mild and humid, with rain chances on Monday. A strong cold front should arrive Wednesday and bring much colder temperatures to close out the work week. There is a low chance of winter precip Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but it’s still too far out to be concerned about at this time. Have a great weekend!