The upcoming weekend will be sunny, very breezy, and hot with high temperatures pushing near record levels some areas.

Highs will heat up into the 90s most areas with a few areas across the Big Country and western Central Texas reaching between 100 to 105 degrees.

Areas where highs are a little cooler further east will see enough humidity for afternoon heat index values reaching around 100 degrees.

Gusty southerly winds 15 to 25 mph may bring a little relief but prepare accordingly if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this weekend into early next week.