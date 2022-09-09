Near seasonal temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s to low 70s are expected today and tomorrow.
A cold front Saturday night should lower Sunday’s highs to the upper 80s. Skies will remain sunny through the weekend.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
Near seasonal temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s to low 70s are expected today and tomorrow.
A cold front Saturday night should lower Sunday’s highs to the upper 80s. Skies will remain sunny through the weekend.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now