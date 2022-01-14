Strong northwest winds will follow a cold​ front through Saturday. Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph can be expected.

Widespread freezing temperatures expected across Central Texas Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front that will plunge through the region on Saturday.

With low temperatures in the 20s and northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Sunday morning. Chilly but seasonal daytime temperatures on Sunday will quickly rebound early next week as the warming trend resumes.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the work week before another cold front sweeps across the region and below normal temperatures return to Central Texas. Stay warm this weekend!