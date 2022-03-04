This weekend will be warm and breezy with returning rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers are possible near and east of I-35 on Saturday, but thunderstorms should be held in check as we will be strongly capped.

On Sunday, a strong cold front will slide southward through the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the Red River and moving through the region Sunday night.

By Monday morning, the front should be exiting Central Texas and precipitation chances should end. High temperatures will be roughly 20-25 degrees cooler than the weekend with highs only reaching the mid 50s and low 60s. Lows will fall into the low 30s to near 40 degrees. Highs will gradually warm into the 60s by Wednesday. Low rain chances return across our southern and eastern counties Tuesday and Wednesday.