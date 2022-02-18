WACO, Texas — The first week of early voting for the primary election came to a close today with many people taking the time to get their votes in before election day.

“Our numbers in terms of voting so far have been pretty consistent with the 2018 midterms,” Bell County PIO James Stafford said.

“I feel like we’ve seen less actually,” McLennan County Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith added. “I was expecting a higher turnout.”

Both are hoping more people will come out in the days leading up to election day on March 1.

They told FOX 44 News you should vote early to avoid long wait times on election day or the few days leading up to it.

“Typically, the last two days of early voting Thursday and Friday of next week are usually our busiest days,” Goldsmith said. “And that’s why I’m trying to encourage people to come out this weekend because you would think weekend it’s going to be real busy because everybody’s off. But actually, the weekends are usually kind of slower.”

When asked if he believed more people would come out to vote due to the gubernatorial primary, Stafford said he believes it’s more than just that particular race.

“Obviously, that gubernatorial race is something people are looking at, but there’s there’s a lot of important offices that are being vied for by good candidates, and it’s the responsibility of every voter to help pick the best options,” he explained.

Both county officials said to make sure you have a valid form of identification before going to an open polling location.

Also, they recommend looking at a sample ballot before going to know who will be on it and who you’re voting for before you walk in.