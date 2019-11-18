West couple held after kids exposed to heroin, meth, morphine

West police say two children have tested positive for heroin, methamphetamine and morphine after their parents were arrested and police found what were described as the worst conditions they had ever seen in a house.

Paul T. Thompson, age 24 and Khelsey L. Leslie, age 25 were booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of abandoning or endangering a child imminent bodily injury and injury to a child following an investigation that also involved Child Protective Services.

The investigation began October 28 when a woman came into the West Police Station with two children she had been asked to take care of by a couple who said they were addicted to drugs and wanted to get help.

She noted that the children were extremely dirty, requiring hard scrubbing to remove dirt and feces.

An arrest affidavit stated that investigators noted physical injuries to one of the children and contacted Child Protective Services to join the case.

The affidavit noted that the couple told officers of using drugs at the home while the children were there, but said they did it in the garage while the children were watched by a relative in the house.

Officers went to the house in the 400 block of South College Street in West with one saying it was the worst living conditions she had ever seen.

The affidavit included descriptions of urine and animal feces all over the floor such that one could not avoid stepping or standing in it.

She reported there were roaches and maggots inside the refrigerator and that in the rooms where the children would sleep she observed numerous syringes used to inject heroin and several pipes used to smoke methamphetamine.

She stated that the drug paraphernalia was in plain view and easily accessible to the children.

The CPS investigator called for an emergency removal of the children who were placed under the care of a friend.

A hair follicle drug screening for the children was scheduled and the test results indicated that both children tested positive for methamphetamine, morphine and heroin and that the levels observed were consistent with the children ingesting the narcotics.

Arrest warrants were obtained and Khelsey Leslie and Paul T. Thompson were arrested Saturday.

The two suspects remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday.