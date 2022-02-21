WEST, Texas – A family made it out of their house safely after it caught fire early Monday morning. The husband suffered from 3rd degree burns on 30%-40% of his body, officials say.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is a heat lamp being used to keep the dogs warm.

Calob Riley is a family member and says there were five dogs, three of which did not make it, along with a cat that did not survive.

“Still a little stunning being so early,” Riley said.

This is not the only house fire recently, just yesterday a family of five in Flynn died from a house fire. West Fire Marshal Harold Pfleiderer, says being proactive about preventing house fires could save your life.

“You don’t have to figure out your plan once the emergency is already going on,” Pfleiderer said. “You will know ahead of time exactly what you need to do to get yourself and your family to safety. “It’s absolutely critical that you know these things and that you practice these things and that you’re prepared.”

Pfleiderer says to do home fire drills and locate two ways out. Also, make sure to change your smoke detector batteries every six months.

In the case of a fire, get out and do not go back in.

“With that said, I’m not saying don’t try to rescue your kids or your loved ones or what have you,” Pfleiderer said. “And we see this all the time. A lot of people will survive a structure fire, and then they’ll go back in to get some tangible item, and they end up either hurt or killed.”

Riley says the most important thing right now is making sure his brother-in-law is okay.

“Everyone that knows my brother in law knows that is one good man, and if he could help anyone, he’d give the shirt off his back,” Riley said.

A GoFundMe page has been started by a family member.

Riley said the kids’ rooms were destroyed, so donations for them especially help.

Donations can be given dropped off at 11639 Heritage Parkway in West.

The family’s clothing sizes are: