Westphalia Catholic youth show appreciation for firefighters

WESTPHALIA, Texas – After their church was destroyed in a fire in July, the Church of Visitation in Westphalia’s youth group is showing their appreciation to first responders.

“It just means a lot knowing that kids in the community care,” says Tracy Miller, a volunteer fire fighter in Lott.

Miller and dozens of firefighters were welcomed with smiles of appreciation from the youth group at the Church of Visitation in Westphalia.

At the door, they were given a token Miller plans to keep with him a very long time.

“They have these little, if you want to call it a pamphlet, of the Westphalia Parish Hall with the fireman’s prayer on the back. It’s a really unique thing they did in remembrance of it,” Miller says.

Katherine Wilde helped put the event together when the youth came up with the idea. This comes after several fire departments responded to the fire which completely destroyed the church in July.

“Ever since the fire, a lot of out youth have been very broke-hearted about it, but also wanted to give back to the community and to the people who assisted with the fire,” Wilde says.

One of the students apart of the youth group says they wanted make sure the hard work of the fire fighters didn’t go unnoticed.

“We want everyone to know how grateful we are for everything they did for us, because it was a really hard time. And everybody’s support just made it a lot easier to take,” Emma Hering told FOX44.

The group’s kind gesture has left an impression firefighters say will last a lifetime.

“I’ll think about them all the time on that part of it. We were at the fire for two and half days, but most of these kids were there giving water out that first day within an hour,” says volunteer firefighter Pat Robroker.