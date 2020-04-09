What changes will survive COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in hundreds of ways. More of us are working from home, shopping online, even meeting with our doctors through webcams.

The question is, how many of these changes will outlast the virus?

FOX44’s Adam Hooper took that question to Baylor University Marketing Professor, Dr. James Roberts.

“All of us are experiencing COVID-19 and a pandemic and a little bit of a different way right, whether we have children at home, have the nature of the work we do, you know, maybe, heaven forbid, we’re sick with the disease itself, or maybe we’re out of work because of the tech pandemic.”

Dr. Roberts made up a list of things he thinks we will miss once the shelter in place orders are removed and the social distancing guidelines are loosened.

Number one? Driving in traffic.

“Everyone’s gonna miss not having to commute to work. I think what your viewers might not know is that commute time and how strenuous or how stressful your commute is has a lot to do with how happy you are that’s one of the most important factors driving our happiness on a daily basis is how stressful and how long our communities.”

For the rest of the interview, click on the clip above.