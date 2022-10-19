WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After the January 6 Committee voted to subpoena the former president and the entanglement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, many are asking what a subpoena is and what it’s used for.

Subpoenas are used in legal cases to bring either witnesses or evidentiary documentation into the case by one party.

But what if someone doesn’t want to comply? Is there a legal way out?

“If someone who’s being subpoenaed doesn’t feel that the information is, you know, should be released, that the person asking for it is not entitled to the information,” Senior Attorney Nora Farah said, of Blanchard & Thomas. “There are court procedures where an attorney can can appear on your behalf and request that that subpoena be quashed or just negated, basically.”

When it comes to filing for a subpoena, it does not take a judge to sign off as it is typically coming from one of the two parties in a case.

But if a party wishes to quash a subpoena, the decision goes to the judge to decide if the person or evidence being subpoenaed should appear in the court or not.

“At that point typically, both sides would have a voice on the proponent of the subpoena would say, we need this evidence for this reason,” Farah told Fox 44 News. “And the witness that is being subpoenaed is the only one that can provide that evidence. And then the person who is wanting to quash the subpoena, they would explain why it should be quashed.”

When asked about the January 6 Committee voting to subpoena Former President Donald Trump, Farah explained she is not overly versed in federal law when it comes to committees serving subpoenas for witnesses or documents.

She did end by saying that if you are ever subpoenaed for a legal matter, you can always reach out to your attorney or the attorney that issued to subpoena for clearer information on what they’re looking for.