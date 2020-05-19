What is opening in Texas and when?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is starting to reopen after shuttering the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at what will open and when in the Lone Star State. As of right now, everything below is assumed to be at 25 percent capacity unless otherwise stated.

June 15

Youth sports – games can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.

June 1

Summer school, including in-school instruction, in-person programs, and virtual programs that require teachers to be use school facilities. In-person schooling must be optional for students.

May 31

Professional sports – no fans allowed. Leagues must submit requests for approval to the Department of State Health Services

Youth sports – practicing can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.

May 29

Graduation – outdoor, in-person ceremonies may take place in any county. From May 15 to May 29, in-person graduations may only take place in a rural county with fewer than six COVID-19 cases as described in the Governor’s Report on April 27. Virtual and vehicle-based ceremonies are currently allowed statewide.

Zoos

May 22

Reopened May 18

Child care centers, including for non-essential workers. Capacity limited based on number of overall caregivers and children. (See Page 6 of attachment.)

Gyms and exercise facilities

Manufacturers

Massage establishments and all personal care and beauty services not previously authorized

Office buildings, including non-essential employers

Youth clubs, including but not limited to Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and FFA – no more than 10 people at any time

Allowed to reopen prior to May 18

Just because things are allowed to reopen does not mean they have reopened. For example, the City of Austin has not yet reopened public swimming pools or city libraries.