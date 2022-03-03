GERMANY — Amy Yazzie is a military wife who’s family is currently stationed in Germany, but were previously station at Fort Hood.

She spoke with FOX 44 News today to talk about the changes they’ve seen in their communities and the country as the Ukrainian Russian war continues on.

“Our amount of oil that we order probably went up by 25 percent,” she said. “And so we’re seeing prices go up. You know, you’re seeing prices in the grocery store go up. And then there’s just been a lot of hustle and bustle.”

But the biggest point she made today was that they have seen overwhelming support for Ukraine and it’s people from the Germans.

“I mean, there’s a lot of concern, and I will say a lot of our European friends, they have really big hearts,” she said. “I mean, we’ve got churches and villages. We’ve got people that are just loading up their cars and coming through neighborhoods and saying, if you have anything you want to add, I’m driving up to Poland this weekend.”

When asked how her children are handling the news, she says their elementary school is collecting supplies to send to the refugees of Ukraine and it warms her heart to see everyone stepping up to help.

“Whatever it may be, we’re getting lists and we’re partnering with our German friends at the towns that surround our post and we’re coordinating efforts to get supplies to them,” she explained.

She finished by saying they will continue to support Ukraine and those in need and is proud of the partnerships that have continued during this difficult time.

“When I tell you that this is a community effort, I mean community across Europe and all of our friends and all of our allies, we are working hand in hand to be of support.”