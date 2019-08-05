What Texas lawmakers are doing about gun control

In the wake of the two mass shootings over the weekend, many are looking to their lawmakers to take action.

Every politician has an opinion – whether it’s more gun control, mental health checks, or safety measures. So FOX44 set out to find what our local representatives are thinking.

As of today, 22 people are dead after a man opened fire in an El Paso Walmart on Saturday morning. Nine more people died later that day at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, after they were shot and killed by a lone gunman.

“On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas,” says Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Two gun control resolutions have recently passed the U.S. House.

HR-8 would prevent person-to-person purchases of guns without a background check. HR-1112 would extend the wait time for a federal background check by gun dealers from three to ten days.

Central Texas U.S. Representative Bill Flores voted against these two bills in February. At the time, he said: “These misguided bills will not prevent criminals from illegally acquiring guns or actually reduce gun violence. Instead, these bills merely criminalize the lawful possession of a gun.”

Flores instead co-sponsored the Mass Violence Protection Act, which would provide law enforcement with more resources to prevent gun violence.

Texas Senator John Cornyn visited El Paso on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims.

“To see somebody who is so filled with hate that he would travel down here and try to drive a wedge between us is really heartbreaking,” Cornyn says.

Senator Ted Cruz said this on Twitter on Sunday:

We must speak clearly to combat evil in any form it takes. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy. There is no place for this in El Paso, in Texas, or anywhere across our nation.



We are all Americans and we are all standing united with El Paso. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 4, 2019

Cornyn and Cruz’s websites both say they are supporters of the Second Amendment.

Because of the Senate recess, no U.S. Senators are able to vote on House Resolutions 8 or 1112.

U.S. Senators across the nation have been calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the summer recess so they can vote on the two bills.

So far, neither Senator Cruz nor Cornyn have made any statement about those bills.