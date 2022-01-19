MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The deadline for voter registration in McLennan county’s primary election is January 31st.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith says COVID protocols for in-person voting will be in place like it has been the past few years, but there are some changes to the mail in ballot option.



“The application itself, there is a new section that ask for the voter to include either their Texas I.D., Drivers License number, or the last four digits of the social security number,” Goldsmith said.



Goldsmith says the envelope to mail the ballot in used to be yellow, it’s now white with a purple security seal.



Early voting starts February 14th at the five voting sites across McLennan County.



“We are going to be mailing out new voter registration certificates, everyone should be receiving those within the next few weeks,” Goldsmith said. “You don’t need that to vote if you don’t have it, you still need to have one of the seven acceptable forms of I.D.”



The deadline for applying to vote by mail is February 18th.



In addition to the primary election, today is opening day for people seeking a place on the ballot for city and school elections for May.



“Get registered to vote, go look for the sample ballots,” Goldsmith said. “Primary is coming up, it’s going to be a busy one!”



There are five locations across McLennan County for early voting. For a full list of locations, dates, and times visit the McLennan County website.

