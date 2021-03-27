What we know about DeArthur Pinson, Jr.

We are learning more about the man accused of shooting DPS Trooper Chad Walker just outside of Mexia Friday night.

In February of 2006, Crockett Police arrested DeArthur Pinson, Jr. on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Pinson was convicted in November of 2007 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Just under ten years later, police in Palestine, Texas arrested him on a charge of Criminal Trespass, which is a Class B misdemeanor. He was convicted and sentenced in January of 2019.

DPS says Walker’s condition has stabilized, but it is still critical. Walker has a wife, a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old girls, and a two-month-old daughter.