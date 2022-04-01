WACO, Texas – Pollen season is at its peak right now and if you deal with allergies and sinus problems, this might be a rough time for you.

April is one of the biggest trigger for Oak, making it a concern for people dealing with allergies and sinus.

Aspire Allergy & Sinus Nurse Practitioner Kris Bartee says there have been higher pollen counts this Spring.



“Right now here in Central Texas what we are really seeing is a lot of oak and some of your other trees,” Bartee said. “You’ll notice some of that yellow dust hanging in the air, that’s oak pollen and it will be pretty heavy throughout the spring.”



Bartee says with respiratory illnesses high as well, it’s important to know the difference between the two.



“Allergies typically are not going to cause any kind of fever or body ache, so that’s a really good clue to know which one you’re dealing with,” Bartee said. “Another thing to think about is whether or not this happens to you at the same time every year. Your respiratory viruses aren’t necessarily going to hit the same person at the same time every year.”



Bartee says the goal for his patients is to get to the root problem with treatment versus masking the issue with over the counter medications that only work temporarily.



There are three ways to treat allergies for good; allergy drops, allergy shots, and ExACT Immunoplasty.



“If you are dealing with really bad allergies, we always recommend coming in and getting tested to figure out exactly what’s causing that and then start desensitizing you to it,” Bartee said.



Although allergy season is year round, he says there are ways you can still enjoy the outdoors.



“As soon as you get home remove shoes so you are not tracking pollen over your house. Rinse off before you go to sleep just so pollen is not getting into your bedding,” Bartee said.



According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America more than 50 million Americans deal with various types of allergies.



Allergies don’t have to be something you suffer with, there are options for treatment.