What’s next for Belton ISD?

Belton ISD’s Board of Trustees is meeting Thursday night to discuss what to do now that Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon has been named the finalist for the same position at Waco ISD.

Dr. Susan Kincannon visits with Belton ISD student Joel Perez before the district’s Public Schools Week Luncheon in March 2019. (Courtesy: Belton ISD)

In a press release, Board President Sue M. Jordan said, “On behalf of the Belton ISD Board of Trustees, I want to congratulate Dr. Kincannon on her selection as the lone finalist for Waco ISD. We thank her for her many years of service to our district and know that she is an excellent choice for the students, parents and our Central Texas neighbors in Waco.”

You can read Jordan’s full message here:



Dr. Kincannon has been with the Belton school district since 2000, when she became the principal at Belton Intermediate School. She took on the role of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction two years later.

In 2007, Dr. Kincannon was named Deputy Superintendent and four years later the Board of Trustee’s named her the Superintendent. In a letter to Belton parents, students, and employees, she says she is honored to have served in that position for the last eight years.

Helping to educate our students for the last two decades has brought me immeasurable joy, a great deal of personal satisfaction, and best of all, it has given me the opportunity to make a difference for children. Now, however, it’s time for me to write a new chapter in my life and continue doing the work that I love in a new place. “ Dr. Susan Kincannon

Belton ISD Superintendent

FOX44 News will be at the Belton School Board meeting Thursday night and let you know what the next step will be.