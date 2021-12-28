WACO, TEXAS – On Christmas Eve, 33 people were displaced from their home due to a fire that left the apartment complex inhabitable.

FOX 44 news reached out to the apartment complex management about the incident. They sent us a statement stating, “They are grateful for the Waco fire department and the Red Cross for finding alternative housing for their residents.”

“And in cases like this, we talk to our emergency partners and letting them know that we have some folks that are needing assistance, and then we also continue in communications with the families to see what further assistance they need,” says American Red Cross Regional Communications director, Lucy Gale-Walworth.

American Red Cross Regional Communications director, Lucy Gale-Walworth is amazed at how quickly volunteers were able to assist those families.

“We had and believe it or not, we were able to round up ten red cross volunteers on Christmas Eve,” says Walworth.

The American Red Cross provides resources to help those residents get back on their feet.

“For example, there was medications or eyeglasses that were lost in the fire. Then we have folks on our team who are able to call those in and get those replaced for them,” says Walworth.

The Cove on 21st says that residents will receive refunds on their deposits and other prepayments.

“And of course, they can also call us up at one 800 red cross if they come up with a challenge or a bump in the road and they need some guidance or advice or assistance, then if they can reach out to us,” says Walworth.

If you would like to help out the families in need, they will be accepting donations at The Cove on 21st or you can drop off donations at the sister property, Avila apartments.