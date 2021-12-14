WACO, Texas – WhiteHaven Canine is a nonprofit organization that trains dogs for emotional support and basic advanced obedience. They then donate the dogs to veterans.

The Waco Foundation awarded WhiteHaven Canine $20,000 up front.

“Our board and our staff found their mission interesting. Kind of combining a couple of really important things that we hear about,” Waco Foundation communications director Natalie Kelinske said. “Animal welfare and things like that, but then perhaps more importantly, is the assistance for our veterans.”

They also committed to an additional $20,000 if WhiteHaven can raise $20,000 dollars from the community – for a total of $60,000.

“Then have this other set aside to really encourage the community to get involved,” Kelinske said. “So let’s have everyone come together and match another $20,000.”

WhiteHaven’s motto is Save a Dog, Help a Veteran.

“You’re helping a dog, you’re helping a veteran,” founder Alan White said. “Well, right now, we need their help in raising that $20,000 so we can get the matching funds.”

White says they have lost over three months of training time this year because of the weather. The money will go toward a building and fencing, which will allow them to train 12 months out of the year.

“That kind of cuts into your operation, you’re scheduling of getting dogs out to the veterans, and it’s just a big problem,” White said.

Right now – they train at the former Floyd Casey Stadium.

White has a service dog himself – and she saved his life.

“I couldn’t live without Zeeva, I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

You can donate on PayPal or their Facebook page.