Whitney middle school student, high school student test positive for COVID-19

WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Independent School District is letting the community know that both a middle school student and a high school student have tested positive for COVID-19.

In press releases sent to parents and posted on Facebook, the school district says the middle school student was last on campus October 2nd – and while they will not release the identity of the student, those who have been in close contact have already been contacted.

The high school student was last on campus October 5th – and while they will not release the identity of the student, those who have been in close contact have already been contacted.

At least eleven students and staff members have tested positive in the school district since school opened up.

Source: Whitney Independent School District