Hill County (FOX 44) — Whitney ISD locked down Whitney Elementary School Tuesday afternoon after getting word of a possible shooting. As a precaution, all schools in the district were locked down.

Several law enforcement agencies converged on the school on Bosque Street after getting the report. That included Whitney PD, West PD, Hillsboro PD, TXDPS, McLennan County SO K9, and Hillsboro County SWAT.

Officers and deputies entered the school, but they did not find a threat of any kind. The order was given to release the schools around 6 p.m.

This happened just a few hours after similar calls came in to Waco High School and a school in the Houston area. At this time, it is unknown if these incidents are connected.

Calling in a false report or making a threat against a school can result in criminal charges.