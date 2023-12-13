HOUSTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Right now, Houston Police are investigating the shooting death of Whitney teen, Louise Wilson. Someone shot into her car as it drove on Houston’s Gulf Freeway Sunday morning.

Emotional words from the father of Louise Wilson, for the person who shot and killed her, “think about that of what you took from this world and what she could have done. You know, lay that on your conscience whoever did this,” says Daniel Wilson.

After being shot Louise safely and heroically pulled her car over, saving the passengers in her vehicle as well as other drivers on the road.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties in a newer model, black four door sedan who fired into Louise’s vehicle.

Police describe Sunday morning’s tragic events as a senseless act of violence.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says, “The spirit of parents during a tragedy is just amazing and I want to applaud them for that. And then in a conversation to just to know that she wanted to be a police officer, she wanted to be a K-9 handler.”

If you have any information, please reach out to the Houston Police Department (713) 884-3131and contact it’s Homicide department or Crime Stoppers. There is a money reward for anyone who comes forward.