You snooze, you lose – but missing out on two million dollars? That’s gotta sting.

Texas Lottery officials say a ticket matching every number but the Powerball in a drawing last October was sold in College Station.

Thursday marked the 180-day deadline to claim the prize – but nobody stepped forward.

This means $2 million is forfeited and goes back to the state.

There is one way the ticket holder could may not be entirely out of luck – the deadline can be extended for certain military personnel.