LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Winter weather closes COVID-19 two vaccination clinics in Bell County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Texas border communities need more vaccines, lawmakers told Texas state officials this week.

Bell County announced Wednesday that the vaccination centers located at the Bell County Expo in Belton and the Sammons Community Center in Temple will be closed Thursday, February 11, due to inclement weather.

Appointments for Thursday will be automatically rescheduled.

Expo appointments have been automatically moved to the same time Friday, February 19.

Sammons Community Center appointments will now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 17, at the same time as their original appointment.

The Killeen Community Center vaccination clinic will remain opened.

Bell County health officials are closely monitoring weather conditions for this weekend and early next week.

FOX44’s Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint is watching the weather very closely. You can find his forecast here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected