Winter weather closes COVID-19 two vaccination clinics in Bell County

Bell County announced Wednesday that the vaccination centers located at the Bell County Expo in Belton and the Sammons Community Center in Temple will be closed Thursday, February 11, due to inclement weather.

Appointments for Thursday will be automatically rescheduled.

Expo appointments have been automatically moved to the same time Friday, February 19.

Sammons Community Center appointments will now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 17, at the same time as their original appointment.

The Killeen Community Center vaccination clinic will remain opened.

Bell County health officials are closely monitoring weather conditions for this weekend and early next week.

