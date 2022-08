WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning.

It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year.

The festival will be on Saturday, August 6 from 9 AM to 12 PM and there will be bus transportation available to both high schools.

For more information, click here.