Woman accused of breaking in, threatening resident with death

A woman accused of breaking into a home near Riesel and threatening to kill the resident has been arrested by McLennan County deputies.

Janet Skains Johnson remained in jail Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent other felony with bond set at $20,000.

Court papers say she was found hiding under a tarp in the victim’s attached garage after deputies responded to the call.

An arrest affidavit indicated that deputies were called to the home in the 1300 block of East Lake Creek Road at 3:20 p.m. Saturday on what was originally listed as a civil disturbance call.

The victim told the call taker that a woman was screaming and hitting the back door of her home and trying to get in.

Deputies who had gone to the same home before had told her not to go to the house any more.

Johnson lived in a mobile home behind the house where the victim lives.

During the attempts to get into the house, the victim said Johnson said she was going to kill her.

Deputies arriving searched the area and found a ladder against a window of the house that the victim said was not there before.

Deputies searched the house twice and did not find anyone, but in a second sweep found Johnson hiding under a tarp in the garage.