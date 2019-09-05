Woman accused of stabbing her wife in Cove

Copperas Cove police report arresting a woman accused of stabbing her wife after earlier being stopped from trying to hang herself.

Police say the incident occurred August 29 at an apartment in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.

The victim told officers that earlier that evening her wife had tried to hang herself with a rope in the laundry room and that she had stopped her.

The arrest affidavit said the two went to a bedroom where an argument continued.

The victim said the other woman struck her several times and that she fled to the living room area where she was followed and hit some more.

She told officers she fled back to the bedroom, but her assailant followed with a knife she had gotten from the kitchen and cut her on her left ankle and stabbed her in the back.

Police reported noting cuts, a puncture wound along with scratches and bruises on her arm, face and left side of her head.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and made the arrest of Kimberly Diane Russom Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.