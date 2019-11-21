Woman arrested on child endangerment charge

WACO, Texas – 43-year-old Noemi Constancio, the legal guardian of two small children, is behind bars for endangering the welfare of child.

Police were called to the home to do a welfare check after a report of a child that looked thin and sickly. When officers arrived to find two children at the home.

Officers called the ambulance for the two-year-old saying, “Her arms were as thin as the bones in them, with no muscle mass.”

Authorities say the home smelled like urine and clutter made it difficult to move around.

Reports share that the home was infested with roached and CPS was contacted immediately to assist.

Neighbors like Charlotte Devereaux say they couldn’t imagine a child living in that condition so close.

“I was really shocked and concerned because I have children myself, and I didn’t think anyone would mistreat children like that,” Devereaux told Fox 44 News.

She shared her appreciation for the neighbor she calls “courageous” who got authorities involved.

“I’m glad someone called the police and got those poor children out of there,” she said.

In the hospital, doctors reported the two-year-old little girl’s weight at 13.1 pounds – three pounds less than her 6 month old sister.

Neighbors are prayerful tonight for the little girls recovery.

“I hope the children are alright and I hope that someone gets her and really loves her and helps her to get over the things she had to go through,” said Devereaux.