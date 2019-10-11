Woman charged with assault after chasing victim with a Taser

A 27-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested for assault including with a Taser during a Thursday evening incident.

Ashley Nicole Meek was charged with aggravated assault after getting into an argument with her sister and her boyfriend at a home in the 1000 block of Cloverleaf Drive in Bellmead.

Police were called to that location at 8:50 p.m. when things began to get out of hand.

Police say it started with an argument between Meek and her sister then got physical with the boyfriend.

Police say that Meek gave a statement acknowledging physical assault of the victim.

The victim told police he was ” hit, kicked, and scratched.” and was chased with a Taser.

Meek was arrested at the scene on the assault charges along with nine other previously issued misdemeanor warrants.